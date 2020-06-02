Richard W. Hubbard Sr.
Louisville - HUBBARD SR., RICHARD W., 87, peacefully passed from this life on May 29, 2020, to be with his beloved Joanie Mohlenkkamp Hubbard, wife of nearly 55 years. He was born on January 3, 1933 in Louisville, Kentucky, and graduated from Louisville Male High School in 1950. He received a BS degree in Commerce from the University of Kentucky, were he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity and Keys Honorary Society. After graduation and marriage, he entered the United States Air Force, serving in the Strategic Air Command as a photo-navigator-bombardier until 1958, when he completed his tour as first lieutenant. He then joined the Kentucky Air National Guard as a Captain in wing intelligence. Upon completion of that duty, he began his career in Life Insurance sales and service, and estate and financial planning, and attained the designation of Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU). He served on the board of Family and Children's Agency and was a member of the American Society of CLU, ChFC, where he was president of the Louisville Chapter. He was a member of the Estate Planning Council of Louisville, where he also served a term as president. After 20 years with The Standard of America where he became a Regional Vice President, he entered private practice as R.W. Hubbard & Associates. IN 1989, he joined J.J.B. Hilliard, W.L. Lyons in Financial Services, retiring as a vice-president after 10 years.
A long-time member of Big Spring Country Club, he enjoyed golf, fishing, general aviation, oil and watercolor painting, travel, and most of all his family. He will be remembered by all as a "gentle gentleman," whose strong faith, patriotism and love of his family and friends defined his life.
He was preceded in death by his wife Joan, his parents Clyde and Gertrude Hubbard, and his brother Rodger Hubbard.
He is survived by his four children, Richard Hubbard Jr. (Sherri), Julie Hartwein (Tom), Laura Means (Andy), and David Hubbard (Monika), sister Carol Williams, grandchildren Brandon and Zachary Hubbard, Aaron Brockie (Katie), Margaret Hall (Robert), Julia and David Means, Christopher and Sean Hubbard, and great-grandson Christopher Leake-Hubbard. He also leaves behind many wonderful friends, especially Frances Gorham, who became very dear to him in his later years.
His family would like to give special thanks to the devoted and loving staff at The Forum at Brookside, who took such wonderful care of him before and during his recent illnesses.
Richard was a lifelong member of St. John UCC until his transfer to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, where funeral service will be at 10:00 am, Saturday, June 6th. Visitation will be from 12-4 pm, Friday, June 5th at Rattermans Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville or The Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson' s Research.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.