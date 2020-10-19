1/1
Richard W. Vance
Richard W. Vance

Louisville - Richard W. "Ricky" Vance, 69, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the VA Medical Center.

Ricky was a retired maintenance worker for General Electric and an Army veteran of the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years Cathy Hamilton Vance; children, David Vance (Susan), Justin Vance (Carrie), and Kimberly Vance Chandler; his mother, Dorothy Vance; brothers Bob, Kenny, Gary, Kevin, Donnie, and Jerry Vance; and grandchildren Allyson, Adam, Luke, Jase, Myles, Savannah, and Zachary. He was preceded in death by a brother, Larry and his father Robert A. Vance Sr.

His funeral service will be held at 12:00 Friday at Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Hwy, followed by burial at Bethany Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-8 pm Thursday.

Memorial gifts may be made to either the American Lung Association or American Cancer Society.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
