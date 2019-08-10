Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ballardsville - 62, departed this life Wed Aug. 7 2019. "Tausch' grew up in Louisville, KY where he attended and played basketball at Kentucky Country Day. He graduated Duke University with a Master of Forestry, later receiving an MBA from LaSalle University. His work years were in the packaging industry. He loved to play banjo and guitar with friends, especially during his college years. He is survived by two daughters Lindsay and Lauren, brother Dennis, sister Kay, parents Richard and Deloris, many loving friends and family. No formal service. He will be remembered in a Celebration of Life, August 20, 6-9 p.m.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 10, 2019
