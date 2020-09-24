1/1
Rick Alsip
Rick Alsip

Rick Alsip was born on January 6, 1972 in Hazard, KY, the son of Marvin and Janna Warfield Alsip who survive of Lexington, KY. He is also survived by Stephanie Alsip and their sons, Trenton and Ethan Alsip of Louisville, KY. Rick is also survived by two brothers, Roger Alsip of Nicholasville, KY, and Marvin Edward Alsip of Lexington, KY, as well as one sister, Susan Nubel of Cincinnati, OH. A host of other relatives and friends mourn his passing.

Rick graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1998 with a JD/MBA. From 1998 to 2016, Rick was an attorney at Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs, LLP. He was a member of the Middletown Christian Church. Rick departed this life on Sunday, September 20, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to ALS Association, KY Chapter, 13102 East Point Park Blvd. #101, Louisville, KY 40223.




Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
