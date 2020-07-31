Rick BougheyLouisville - 67, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020.He was born on September 21, 1952 in Franklin, Kentucky to William and Doris Boughey. Rick had a heart of gold, an unusual quick wit, and a great sense of humor. He loved family gatherings and helping raise his nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Laura Lee Boughey and Donna Boughey Pohl.Rick is survived by his, Siblings, Ron (Linda) Boughey, Greg (Gwyn) Boughey, Debby (Matt) Buresh, and Kevin (Patty) Boughey; and many nieces and nephews.Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - East Louisville, (235 Juneau Drive). His Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm on Monday, at the funeral home with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Louisville.The family requests that contributions in Rick's memory be made to The Susan G Koeman Foundation in memory of Donna Boughey Pohl.To leave a special message for the family, visit