Services
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
(502) 222-9497
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Rick E. McHargue Obituary
Rick E. McHargue

LaGrange - Rick E. McHargue 65, of LaGrange, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019.

He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, and ICC Choir. He was a retired teacher, Principal, Assistant Superintendent, and Interim Superintendent for Oldham County Schools. In 1994, he led Crestwood Elementary to achieving the National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence. In 1996, he was named Kentucky's National Distinguished Principal. In 1997, he helped design and build Buckner Elementary School.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Edward and Irene McHargue.

Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Sue Stephan McHargue; daughter, Elizabeth McHargue (Erich Meck); grandchildren, Elijah and Eleanor Meck; sister, Vicki McHargue and nephew, Adam McGill; brother, John McHargue and nephews, Zeb and Gabe McHargue and niece, Rebecca McHargue; brother-in-law, Rick Stephan (Lynne), and nephew Richie Stephan.

A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 AM on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Entombment of Cremains in Louisville Memorial Gardens East. Visitation from 4-8 on Tuesday at the Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to or Oldham County Educational Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019
