Rickey B. Ridley, Jr.
Louisville - 31, passed away November 1, 2019. He is survived by his children; Adrian Young, Ja'Bari and Ta'Nasia Lee Ridley; mothers, Johnna Mack and Betty McDowell Spencer; siblings, Tandra, Raven and Brandon Spencer, Kristopher and Kirsten Ridley and Tawana Bethel; Best friend/love, Jessica Lee.
Visitation: 5-8 p.m. Thursday and funeral on Friday at 11 a.m. both at G.C. Williams Funeral Home; Burial in Louisville Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019