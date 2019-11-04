Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
Rickey B. Ridley Jr. Obituary
Rickey B. Ridley, Jr.

Louisville - 31, passed away November 1, 2019. He is survived by his children; Adrian Young, Ja'Bari and Ta'Nasia Lee Ridley; mothers, Johnna Mack and Betty McDowell Spencer; siblings, Tandra, Raven and Brandon Spencer, Kristopher and Kirsten Ridley and Tawana Bethel; Best friend/love, Jessica Lee.

Visitation: 5-8 p.m. Thursday and funeral on Friday at 11 a.m. both at G.C. Williams Funeral Home; Burial in Louisville Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
