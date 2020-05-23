Rickie Gene Brown
Rickie Gene Brown

Rickie Gene Brown, 71, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020 with his wife and daughter by his side at Baptist Hospital East after an eight-month battle with cancer.

Rickie, formally from Owensboro KY, graduated from Owensboro High School (1966) and Kentucky Wesleyan College (1972). He was a member of First Baptist Church in Owensboro where he enjoyed singing in the choirs, and was active with Habitat for Humanity in Owensboro. Rickie also served in the US Army during the Vietnam War.

Rickie was preceded in death by his parents, Reathel and Francine Brown. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Carolyn Kay Singleton Brown; a daughter, Kelsey Charlotte Brown O'Mara (Dorin); a granddaughter, Lenox Meredith Charlotte O'Mara; sisters, Angelina Jones of Wauseon, OH, Mary Ruth Ward (Hugh) of Owensboro, KY, Shelia Heflin (Mike) of Livermore, KY; a brother, Michael Brown of Jeffersonville, IN; nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and devoted friends.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date to be announced. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Kentucky Humane Society, 1000 Lyndon Lane, Louisville, KY 40222 or The Arrow Fund, P.O. Box 1127, Prospect, KY 40059.




Published in Courier-Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
