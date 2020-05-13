Ricky E. Doyal Sr.
Louisville - 63, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Rai-Londa Doyal; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Funeral and burial will be private
Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 13 to May 17, 2020.