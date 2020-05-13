Ricky E. Doyal
Ricky E. Doyal Sr.

Louisville - 63, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Rai-Londa Doyal; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Funeral and burial will be private

Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 13 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral
Burial
Funeral services provided by
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
