Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Springdale Cemetery
Madison, IN
Rinda K. Oak


1946 - 2019
Rinda K. Oak Obituary
Rinda K. Oak

New Albany - Rinda K. Oak, age 72, of New Albany, Indiana, formerly of Madison, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the Nazareth Home Clifton in Louisville, Kentucky. Born November 24, 1946 in Camp Hood, Texas, she was preceded in death by her parents, Roy L. "Pete" Oak and Rita J. (Simmons) Oak, and her grandparents, Preston Simmons and Mabel Moore Simmons.

She was a proud 1964 graduate of Shawe Memorial High School. Go Hilltoppers!

Rinda was honored to have Mitchell, Kathryn "Tootsie," Sarah, and Matthew call her Aunt Rinda. She wants to thank the Harmon sisters, especially Gay, for all their love, prayers, and care. She also wants to thank her dear friends: Mary Ann, David, Sue, Judy, Nancy, and Carol.

Father Christopher Craig will conduct graveside services at 11:00 AM Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Springdale Cemetery in Madison with interment to follow.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Friends of Shawe and Pope John Schools. Contributions may be made at Lytle Welty Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, Vail Chapel, Madison, which is in charge of the arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at lytlewelty.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
