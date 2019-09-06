Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Edward Catholic Church
9608 Sue Helen Drive
View Map
Rita A. (Allgeier) Bischoff


1920 - 2019
Louisville - Rita A. (Allgeier) Bischoff, 99, of Louisville passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Nazareth Home Clifton.

Rita was born to the late Henry and Anna (Karcher) Allgeier. She is predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Joseph E. "Pots" Bischoff.

Rita was a homemaker and produce farmer. She sold produce to various grocers in Jefferson County. She was also an avid flower gardener. She was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church.

Rita is also predeceased by her son, Philip W. Bischoff; daughter, Agnes Bischoff; grandson, Abdalla Awwad; great grandson, Michael L. Beard III; and brothers, Henry "Bud" Allgeier, Eugene "Gene" Allgeier and John Allgeier.

She is survived by her children, Marion (Linda) Bischoff of Bardstown, Ann (Gary) Roggenkamp of Louisville, Donna Lynn of Shelbyville, Martha (Sandy) Loveless of Louisville, Joe Bischoff (Lynn Nalley) of Louisville, Mary (Michael) Stephenson of Bardstown, Jane Smith (Norman Hicks) of Louisville and Kathy Bischoff of Louisville; 20 grandchildren, 32 great/step-grandchildren and 12 great great/step grandchildren.

She is also survived by brothers, James (Betty) Allgeier and Norman (Bobi) Allgeier of Louisville; and her sisters, Catherine Lusby of Louisville and Shirley Latimer of Georgetown, TX.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the support of the staff at Nazareth Home Clifton Campus.

Visitation will be Tuesday and Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. A Funeral Mass in celebration of her life will be 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Edward Catholic Church, 9608 Sue Helen Drive, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may take the form of donation to Mass of the Air, 508 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville, KY 40207.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019
