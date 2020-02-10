Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
New Albany, IN
Rita L. Hubler Obituary
Rita L. Hubler

Louisville - Rita L. Hubler, 95, passed away on February 8, 2020 at Treyton Oak Towers. The daughter of the late Adolph Hubler Jr. and Catherine Schmid Hubler, Rita was born on February 19, 1924 in New Albany, Indiana. She was a member of the United States Naval Reserves. She was also a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church. She was a reporter/photographer for the Louisville Magazine, a publication of the Louisville Chamber of Commerce and also the assistant editor/manager of Kentucky Business Magazine, a publication of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. Rita was the personal secretary to two United States Senators, Marlow Cook (Rep. Ky) and Herman Talmadge (Dem. Ga).

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Lambden, Clara Hock and Catherine Hubler and three brothers, Adolph, John and Victor Hubler.

Survivors include her nieces and nephews, Sr. Christine Hock, Sr., Ann Hubler, Anna (Bill) Powell, Barbara (Bill) Hock-Meyer, Robert (Pat) Hubler, H. David (Patsy) Hock., Betty Howard, Ed (Marsha) Hubler, Terry Hubler, Victoria (James) Nelson, Michele (Max Gainey) Hubler, Evalynn Hubler and Joetta (Paul) Bowman.

Visitation will be from 3-8 pm on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Kraft Funeral Service, 708 East Spring Street. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Albany with private burial in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Cardinal Ritter Birth Place Foundation, P. O. Box 831, New Albany, Indiana 47150.

Friends and family may sign her online guestbook at www.kraftfuneralservice.net
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
