Rita Lucas MellickLouisville - 69, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020.She was born on June 17, 1951 in Louisville to the late William E. and Delta M. Lucas. Rita retired from Styr-Lenkoff and Lee Publications and worked there for 24 years. She was an animal lover, especially dogs, and will now be happy to see her favorite dog, Roxie.Rita is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Jerry Lucas; and her sister, Judith Gideons.She is survived by her sons, Victor M. Flores, Jr., Carlos A. Flores, and Christoper W. Downs (Caitlin); and grandson, Victor M. Flores, III.