Rita Lucas Mellick
1951 - 2020
Rita Lucas Mellick

Louisville - 69, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020.

She was born on June 17, 1951 in Louisville to the late William E. and Delta M. Lucas. Rita retired from Styr-Lenkoff and Lee Publications and worked there for 24 years. She was an animal lover, especially dogs, and will now be happy to see her favorite dog, Roxie.

Rita is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Jerry Lucas; and her sister, Judith Gideons.

She is survived by her sons, Victor M. Flores, Jr., Carlos A. Flores, and Christoper W. Downs (Caitlin); and grandson, Victor M. Flores, III.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
