Rita Mae OrthoberLouisville - Rita Mae Orthober, 82, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.Born February 11, 1938 in Bowling Green, Kentucky, she arrived via divine intervention to Louisville where she was adopted by her loving parents, Elizabeth and Edwin Schankel. Rita grew up on Bardstown Road and attended Saint James Grade School. She would often reminisce about her fond memories of Tyler Park and the Highlands. Rita proudly graduated from Mercy Academy in 1956 and was senior class president. She went on to work for Ma Bell before being swept off her feet by the love of her life, John J. Orthober Jr.Rita married John on May 21, 1966. In the true spirit of the American dream, Rita was able to stay home and raise her four sons, which was definitely a full-time job. Never one to raise her voice, she ruled her world with smiles and prayers.Rita enjoyed being at home on Tyler Ln the most, although on occasion, would endure getaways to the river cabins, Jasper, Camp Kysoc, Otter Creek Park, Florida, North Carolina, and even made it as far as Peru where her dancing skills with the Mariachi band will live in infamy.Rita loved being around her boys (especially her husband), visiting with her grandchildren and spending time with dear friends. Rita was a true St X Tiger at heart as her brother, husband, four sons, and two grandsons were all graduates. She was an original member of the St X Mom's club.Rita is preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, John J Orthober Jr; her parents, Elizabeth and Edwin Schankel, and her older brother, Raymond B Schankel, a proud US Marine who died in a car accident while Rita was in high school. She leaves behind to cherish her memory four loving sons, Raymond, Paul, John, and David (Julie); her grandsons, Gus, Nico, Glennon, and Lucas, and her most favorite granddaughters, Madeline and Mariella, whose bright smiles and colorful artwork adorned her walls and filled her heart.Rita never fully recovered from the loss of her husband and by the grace of God found herself at the Nazareth Home, a truly wonderful place where she received the most amazing care in the most loving environment, while surrounded by the Holy Spirit. Special thanks to all those at Nazareth who made her life a pure joy during a difficult time.Due to the ongoing covid pandemic, no visitation or funeral services are being planned. Rita will be laid to rest next to her loving husband in Calvary Cemetery.Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road are handling the arrangements. Expressions of remembrance can be made via donations to Saint Ann's Confraternity.Good Saint Ann, Pray For Us!