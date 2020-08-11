1/1
Rita Mary Pardon
1931 - 2020
Rita Mary Pardon

Louisville - Rita Mary (Hayes) Pardon, devoted wife, mother and grandmother passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 in Louisville, KY.

She was born on February 16, 1931 to the late William and Olga Hayes and grew up on the "Point" in Louisville.

She married William "Bill" Pardon on March 3, 1950. They had 5 daughters and 2 sons. They enjoyed 60 years of marriage until his passing in July 2010.

Rita had worked at the Charlestown Ammunition Plant and the Marion Hall Nursing Home. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, and enjoyed playing BINGO and card games.

She leaves to cherish her memory her seven children, Debra Long (Robert), Gary Pardon, Linda Hagan (Chuck), Cathy Amig, Karen Morrison (Brad), Mark Pardon (Laura) and Judy Long (Steve); 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Albert Hayes. She will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed.

A funeral mass to celebrate Rita's life will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, August 14, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1406 E. Washington St. with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 2-7 PM on Thursday at Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home, 2428 Frankfort Ave.

Expressions of sympathy may be given to St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Please visit www.archlheadycralle.com to leave a condolence for the family.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
AUG
14
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
5028968821
