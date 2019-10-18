|
Rita May Becht
New Albany - 84 years of age passed away Thursday October 17, 2019 in New Albany, IN. She was born March 14, 1935 in New Albany, IN to the late John and Edna Becht, and was a 1953 graduate of New Albany High School. Rita was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in New Albany, IN and along with her parents she was preceded in death by her sister Martha Jenkins.
She is survived by her brother John Becht (Marilyn), sisters, Agnes Becht, and Wilma Bess.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm Monday at Kraft Funeral Service, 708 E. Spring Street, New Albany, IN. Her Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 pm Monday at the Kraft Funeral Home with burial to follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery in New Albany.
Online condolences may be made to www.kraftfuneralservice.net
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019