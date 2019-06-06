Rita Spalding, SCN



Nazareth - Rita Spalding, SCN, 86 (formerly Sister Mary Aquin) was born in Lebanon, KY. She died at Nazareth Home, Louisville, KY, on June 4, 2019. She was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 61 years.



Sister Rita served in educational ministries, teaching grade school in Newport, KY; Roanoke, VA; Lexington, KY, and Ft. Thomas, KY. She also taught at Presentation High School in Louisville. She served as Principal of Little Flower School in Memphis, TN and as Principal of St. Mary of the Woods in Whitesville, KY.



Upon her return to Nazareth, she served as Coordinator for the Sisters at the Motherhouse. From 1992-2000, Sister Rita served in social services as the Assistant Director of Nazareth Villages I & II. She later served in health care as a Patient Advocate for Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, TN.



From 2004-2016, she was as a volunteer at Nazareth, where she served in several roles, including as volunteer with the Office of Mission Advancement.



Sister Rita is survived by her extended family and by her religious community.



A visitation and prayer service will be held on Thursday, June 6 at 1:30 p.m. at Nazareth Home Chapel.



Wake will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Nazareth, KY, at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 6.



Funeral Mass will be on Friday, June 7 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Nazareth, KY. Burial will be in Nazareth Cemetery.



Funeral Arrangements are being handled by Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY. Memorials may be sent to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048. Published in The Courier-Journal on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary