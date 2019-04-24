Services
JB Ratterman & Sons - Grand Chapels
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter the Apostle
5431 Johnsontown Road
Rita Sue Shade

Rita Sue Shade Obituary
Rita Sue Shade

Louisville - 69, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 with her loving husband and family by her side. She retired from St. Andrew Academy/ formerly St. Polycarp after 34 years where hundreds of "Ms. Sue's" children loved her. She is a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents Charlie and Val Wathen.

Sue is survived by her husband of 47 years, Joseph B. "Joe" Shade; son, Brad (Jerri) Shade; daughter, Melanie (Chris) Konshak; sisters, Judy (Jerry) Vogt and Jean Wathen; brothers, Wayne (Norma) and Marvin (Lolly) Wathen; granddaughters; Savannah, Megan and Abby; grandson, Chandler.

A mass to celebrate her life will be held Friday, April 26, 2019, 11 a.m. at St. Peter the Apostle, 5431 Johnsontown Road with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapel, 4832 Cane Run Road.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the St. Andrew Academy, 7724 Columbine Drive Lou., KY 40258.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 24, 2019
