Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
7500 Tangelo Drive
Rita Werner Riggs

Rita Werner Riggs Obituary
Rita Werner Riggs

Buechel - Rita Werner Riggs, 93, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

Rita is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Riggs; sons Richard David Riggs and Donald (Marie) Riggs, and daughter, Tina Riggs.

She is survived by her sons, Kenny (Debbie), Ted (Joan), Jerry (Terri), James (Monica), Dale (Brenda), and Allan (Connie) Riggs, her daughter, Barbie (Mike) Kelly; 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Thursday, November 14 from 2:00 to 8:00 PM at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. The Funeral Mass will be Friday at 10:00 AM at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 7500 Tangelo Drive with burial in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Prader-Willi Syndrome Association, Kentucky Chapter, or Hosparus Health of Louisville. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
