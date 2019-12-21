|
Riva Goldstein Drutz
Louisville - Riva Jane (Goldstein) Drutz, 98, passed away Friday, December 20th at Nazareth Nursing Home/Clifton. A Louisville native, she graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a BS in applied Arts; completed a Masters in teaching, specializing in early childhood education, from the University of Louisville. She was married to Ben Drutz for 46 years before his death in 1994.
Riva held offices in the Association for Children Under Six, at the local and state levels. She taught kindergarten at the Eliahu Academy and transitioned to Adath Jeshurun as Director of the preschool, while also teaching kindergarten. On Sundays, Riva taught at Temple Adath Israel. After 14 years as Director of the AJ preschool, she stepped down but continued to teach kindergarten as well as Sunday school.
After 21 years at Adath Jeshurun preschool, she retired and volunteered to call for Tele-Care for 20 years. She was a watercolorist and a firm believer in daily exercise. Her motto in life: "Do what you can--something is better than nothing."
Riva leaves a son, Michael, daughter Debbie Lutkenhoff (Bob) of Cincinnati, two grandsons, Evan of California, Keith of Cincinnati, two great-grandchildren, Sierra and Lincoln, a sister, Miriam Godhelff, brother, the late Irvin Goldstein (Daisy) and one sister-in-law, Clarice Drutz of Michigan.
Expressions of sympathy to Congregation Adath Jeshurun; The AJ Preschool; Senior Club at the Jewish Community Center; Dorothy and Henry Fund c/o Adath Jeshurun or any .
Funeral services are Monday 23rd of December at 2 p.m. with visitation starting at 1 p.m. at Herman Meyer & Son, Inc., followed by burial in Adath Jeshurun Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019