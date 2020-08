Or Copy this URL to Share

Robbie J. Gill



Louisville - 91, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. She was a member of Ralph Avenue A.M.E. Church.



She is survived by her daughters, Teresa Haggard and Felecia Yelverton (Theophilus); stepdaughter, Bessie Gentry; 2 sisters, Sadie Mitchell and Martha Johnson; 10 grandchildren.



Visitation: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, with funeral to follow at 11 a.m. at G.C. Williams Funeral Home; Burial in Highland Memory Gardens









