Robbin Rae (Crisler) Jones
Louisville - 60, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019.
She was a retired nurse.
Robbin was preceded in death by her father, Ray Crisler and sister, Sandy Troxle.
She is survived by her children, Glen Jones Jr., Joshua Jones, Victoria Coffman Brown and Noah Russell; 7 grandchildren; mother, Connie Crisler and sister, Marti Crisler-Lewis.
Her celebration of life service will be held Thursday 10 a.m. at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr. with burial in Beth Haven Memorial Gardens. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 8, 2019