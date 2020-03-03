|
|
Robert A. Barnes
Louisville - Robert A. Barnes, 49, passed away with family by his side and met his Lord and Savior Jesus on Sunday, March 2, 2020.
Robert was born in Fairdale, Kentucky to his parents Robert Allen and Wanda Sue Barnes. He was a dedicated congregant to the Southeast Christian Church - Southwest Campus and avid participant of their Men's Ministry. He will be remembered as a gentle giant, a doting husband, loving father, and ever-present PawPaw. He was the epitome of Mr. Fix-It, a real 21st century MacGyver, and long-time supporter of WD-40 and Duct Tape. He pursued his passion as a machinist for more than 25 years.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 20 years, Milessa A. (Ernst) Barnes; son, Aaron C. Barnes and daughter-in-law, Fariel Abrego; grandchildren, Onah, Jeriah, Luciah; parents, Allen and Sue Barnes; grandmother, Ella Rose Shouse; and sister, Danielle Wood (Christopher).
Visitation will be held 12-8 p.m. Thursday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Southeast Christian Church - Southwest Campus, 8301 Saint Andrews Church Road, with burial to follow at St. Michael Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020