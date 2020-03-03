Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Southeast Christian Church - Southwest Campus
8301 Saint Andrews Church Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. Barnes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert A. Barnes Obituary
Robert A. Barnes

Louisville - Robert A. Barnes, 49, passed away with family by his side and met his Lord and Savior Jesus on Sunday, March 2, 2020.

Robert was born in Fairdale, Kentucky to his parents Robert Allen and Wanda Sue Barnes. He was a dedicated congregant to the Southeast Christian Church - Southwest Campus and avid participant of their Men's Ministry. He will be remembered as a gentle giant, a doting husband, loving father, and ever-present PawPaw. He was the epitome of Mr. Fix-It, a real 21st century MacGyver, and long-time supporter of WD-40 and Duct Tape. He pursued his passion as a machinist for more than 25 years.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 20 years, Milessa A. (Ernst) Barnes; son, Aaron C. Barnes and daughter-in-law, Fariel Abrego; grandchildren, Onah, Jeriah, Luciah; parents, Allen and Sue Barnes; grandmother, Ella Rose Shouse; and sister, Danielle Wood (Christopher).

Visitation will be held 12-8 p.m. Thursday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Southeast Christian Church - Southwest Campus, 8301 Saint Andrews Church Road, with burial to follow at St. Michael Cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
Download Now