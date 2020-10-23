Robert A. "Bob" BeardLouisville - Robert Allan Beard (Bob), 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.Bob was born in Hardinsburg, KY to the late Thomas Miller Beard and Anna Lee Beard. He was a man of strong faith; faithfully attending Cedar Creek Baptist Church and most recently Highland Park Baptist Church. He was especially proud of the Fern Creek community that he called home for approximately 63 years. In fact, he was affectionately referred to as the " Mayor of Fern Creek". He lived a very purpose driven, community focused, servant life. Through the years, he filled numerous volunteer leadership positions in the community, including 25 years as the President of Fern Creek Babe Ruth as well as board level positions with Glenmary Homeowners Association, Fern Creek Optimist, Cedar Creek Baptist Church and Fern Creek Highview United Ministries (FCHUM). In 2007, he was charged with overseeing the construction of a new facility for FCHUM when the needs-based charitable organization consolidated their operations together in one facility. He was a self-taught builder who designed and built homes for himself, family and friends as well as providing oversight of major remodeling projects benefitting various civic organizations.Along with his parents, his wife of 65 years, Henrietta Beard, and son-in-law David Hawkins have preceded him in death.Left to carry on his wonderful memory are his children; Debbie Hawkins, Susan Blacketer (Mike) and Brad Beard (Patti); grandchildren, Matthew Hawkins (Maria), Andrew Hawkins (Meg), Daniel Hawkins (Taylor), Erin Davidson (Tyler), Trent Blacketer (Molly), Lindsay DeWitt (Dewey), Alex Beard and Quinn Beard; along with 13 great grandchildren.A memorial gathering will be from 10:00am-2:00pm on Monday, October 26 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Road. We will celebrate Bob's life with a service at 2:00pm on Monday, October 26 at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest privately in Resthaven Memorial Park. A separate celebration of his life will be held outdoors at 10:00am at Fern Creek Park on Saturday, October 31, 2020.Expressions of sympathy may be made to Fern Creek Highview United Ministries.