Robert A. Milliner
1924 - 2020
Robert A. Milliner

Milltown, IN - Robert Anthony Milliner, age 96, resident of John's Creek, Georgia and former resident of Milltown, Indiana passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. Robert was born April 29, 1924 at Black Rock, Kentucky to the late John Riley and Mary Frances Conder Milliner. He was a Marine Corp veteran of WW II and retired bottling house supervisor for Jim Beam Distillery, Frankfort, Kentucky. He was a member of St. Oliver Plunket Catholic Church, Snellville, Georgia and attended St. Bernard Catholic Church, Frenchtown, Indiana. Also, preceding him in death were his wife, Kathleen Marie Ebersold Milliner and a son, Norbert A. Milliner.

Surviving are sons, Robert A. Milliner of Powell, OH: Daughters, Marcia A. Davis of Oregon, Kristina M. Power, Athens, GA and Mary Carla Crowe of Sapphire, NC: Brothers, Charles E. and James D. Milliner of Louisville, KY: Sister, Doris Jean Ritzo, of Hamilton, NJ: 15 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Graveside service will be at 11 am Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Saint Bernard Catholic Church Cemetery.

Swarens Funeral home, Ramsey, IN was in charge of the arrangements.




Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Saint Bernard Catholic Church Cemetery
