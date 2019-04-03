Robert "Bubby" Alfred Roth Sr.



Louisville - 92, of Louisville, passed into the arms of our Heavenly Father on April 1, 2019.



He was born May 30, 1926 in Louisville, KY and was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Edward Roth and Cora Beatrice (Funk) Roth; his beloved wife of 63 years Mary Ramona (Rembold) Roth; aunt and uncle Henry and Josephine (Roth) Murrrow; a brother, Joseph Roth; sister, Beatrice Parmalee; brother-in-law, Bob Parmalee; and father and mother-in-law, Raymond and Margaret Rembold.



Robert leaves to cherish his memory five children, daughter Sharon Silvers (Greg), son Robert Roth, Jr., son Stephen Roth (Mary Jo), son Mark Roth (Jessie), daughter Kathleen Roth; and Raymond McCulloch, his loving nephew and caregiver. Nine grandchildren; Sarah Adams (Jon), Jeremy Silvers (Amber), Keith Silvers, Amy Roth-Ulrich (Eric), Holly Roth Cruse (Jason), Haley Roth, Stevie Jo Roth, Simon Roth, Matthew Roth; and eight great-grandchildren; Gabriel Adams, Grace Adams, Abigail Adams, Isaac Silvers, Zoe Silvers, Elliott Silvers, Nolan Silvers, and Margot Ulrich; niece, Doris Roth; nephew, Michael Parmelee (Gayle); sisters-in-law, Susan Laverne Cotter (Leo) and Theresa Drexler (David); and numerous nieces and nephews.



Robert Roth was a long time member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and presently a member of Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church. He was a navy veteran of WW II serving in the North Atlantic on the USS Fred C. Stebbins Liberty Ship. After returning from the war he worked as an IBM operator with P. Lorillard Tobacco Company. Soon afterwards he married Mary Ramona Rembold and raised five children. He was a devoted husband, wonderful father, a great brother-in-law, and was "Uncle Buddy" to numerous nieces and nephews. He was a loving grandfather to nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was a member of the Knights of St. John, and actively participated in the fundraising projects at St. Stephen Martyr and Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Churches.



He was an avid hunter, lover of nature and wildlife, especially feeding and watching the birds. His hobbies included golf and metal detecting always looking for that hidden gold coin and elusive treasure. He was always ready to try his luck at Bingo and you definitely wanted him as your pinochle partner. He retired from the Louisville Water Company after 26 years.



We will always remember Dad (Bud) having a zest for life, a kind gentle soul devoted to his family, and his faith in God living each day to the fullest



His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am Friday at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church 760 Eastern Parkway with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home 2723 Preston Highway from 2-8 pm Thursday. Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary