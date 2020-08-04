1/1
Robert "Bobby White Shoes" Allen
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bobby White Shoes" Allen

Louisville - Robert L. "Bobby White Shoes" Allen, 80, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday August 2, 2020. He was born to the late Arthur and Dorothy (Price) Allen in Louisville on December 1, 1939. He was also preceded in death by his brother, William "Billy" Allen.

Bob retired from Rohm Haas, he loved to dance, play golf and was an avid UK and Elvis fan. He was a 1958 graduate of Manuel High School and was a Navy Veteran.

He is survived by his daughter, Robin Tucker (Terry), his sister June Hartman (Bob), step-grandchildren, Breann Hall (Jason), Lindsey Tucker, and sister-in-law, Mary Margaret Allen.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery
4400 Memorial Gardens Dr
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-4220
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved