Robert "Bob" Allen Wright
Pewee Valley - Robert "Bob" Allen Wright, 69, of Pewee Valley, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
He was born on July 17, 1951 in Hatton, Kentucky to late Bobby and Anna Wright. He is also preceded in death by his daughter, Tara Wright.
Robert is survived by his loving wife Debbie Wright, daughter, Michelle Riddle (Eric), sons, Wes Bosemer (Christina), Tony Wright (Jessica) and Mike Wright (Nicole). He is also survived by seven grandchildren Kadie, Ben, Piper, Wyatt, Jared, Mareya, McKinley and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Westport Road Baptist Church, (9705 Westport Road Louisville, KY 40241).
Visitation will also be from 10:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Westport Road Baptist Church with burial to follow at Resthaven Cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky.
The family requests that contributions in Robert's memory be made to The Center for Courageous Kids (1501 Burnley Rd, Scottsville, KY 42164).
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
.