Robert Andrew (Drew) Dixon Jr.
Louisville - Robert Andrew (Drew) Dixon Jr., 58, died Thursday morning, August 15th, 2019 after a tenuous battle with ALS. He is the son of Andy Dixon and is preceded in death by his mother, Shelby Jo. He is survived by his loving family including his wife Julie, son Robert (Angela), daughter Laurie, granddaughter Kelsey. Brothers, Kevin (Laura), Jason (Cheryl), and Powell (Heidi), sister in-law Laura Seay, and brother in-law Menefee Seay. Additionally survived by his aunts and uncles, Nancy Martin Webb (Mike), Alex Martin (Anne), Lesley Martin Miller (Roger), Betty Jo Blanchard, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Drew was a friend to everyone he met, and is survived by more friends than could be named here. Drew was an active member of Broadway Baptist Church, a dedicated member of the choir, and enjoyed volunteering in the summers at the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship Extreme Build in McCreary County, Kentucky. As a bourbon connoisseur, he loved to share his knowledge with anyone willing and interested.
Services will be held on Monday, August 19th at Broadway Baptist Church (4000 Brownsboro Road Louisville, Ky). At 10am there will be a greeting; with the Celebration of Life beginning at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the ALS association (ALSA.org), or to Broadway Baptist Church in Drew's honor.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019