Robert Anthony "Bob" Horina
Louisville - Robert Anthony Horina, "Bob," (87) was born in Louisville on March 20, 1932. Bob was a member of the inaugural class of Holy Spirit Catholic Grade School and graduated from St. Xavier High School in 1950, where he swam and ran track.
Bob joined the U.S. Air Force and while stationed in Montgomery, Alabama, he met his future wife, Marlene Truckey, from Seattle. Marlene was a member of the Women's Air Force (WAF). They were married on the base in 1954.
Bob and Marlene settled in Louisville and raised four children. They traveled to Europe several times and enjoyed traveling with their friends and neighbors. They were an integral part of the neighborhood annual Derby party, and were longtime members of Woodhaven Country Club. He was a loyal member of St. Martha parish for over 55 years and played cards with the men's group at St. Barnabas for many years.
Bob spent the majority of his career in the computer/data processing and accounting departments at the Ford Kentucky Truck Plant and was a dedicated employee for 33 years.
He enjoyed bowling, golf, the horses, and in later years, became well-known at "the boat." When Bob walked into the blackjack area at the boat, all the dealers called out, "Hey, Robert!"
Bob was very generous to his family and shared his good fortunes with us in many ways including taking us on trips to Las Vegas, the Biltmore House, a Caribbean cruise, and annual trips to the Seelbach for Easter Brunch, just to name a few. He enjoyed regaling us with tales of his mischievous antics with his boyhood friends growing up in Crescent Hill. Tales included hiding in the drainage pipes at the Crescent Hill Golf Course to smoke cigarettes, running on the catwalks at the Crescent Hill Water Treatment Plant, and snatching grapes from the vineyard at Sacred Heart before the nuns could catch them. Looking back, he said, "Boy, we just ran wild!"
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene, in 1987, and by his parents, Dorothy and John Horina, and grandson, Christopher Jacob Schuhmann.
He will be dearly missed by his children: Kathy (Matt) Schoen, Susan (Tony) Forns, Rob (Cathy) Horina and Laura (Linus) Schuhmann. He is also survived by his grandchildren Justin Schoen, Emily (Eric) Saling, Rachel (Stewart) Howe, Taylor Forns, Ashley (Richard) May, Tiffany (Justin) Amburgey, Gary (Chrissi) French, Jr., Justin Schuhmann, and Cole Schuhmann. He is also survived by six great-grandchildren Graham, Parker and Kaelin Saling, Hudson Howe, and Levi and Alexa Amburgey, and by his cousin, Marie Heckel.
We wish to thank Dr. Jane Cornett for her extraordinary care and compassion for Dad. Much gratitude as well to his caring nurses Esther, Cheryl, Charlie and Kathy, the entire PT/OT team at Nazareth Home, especially Angela, Gretchen, Carolyn, Christi, Aida and Elizabeth; his very special CNAs Jaque, Lorean, DeLisa, Angel and Kisha, among many others who were so kind to our dad during his time there. We are sending his call button with him so he can continue ringing for you all!
We are very grateful to Father Jim Wuerth for his beautiful sacramental service and his many prayers, blessings and care to Dad and our family. Dad passed into heaven on December 6, 2019.
Visitation will be Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 3-8 PM at Ratterman's Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, Louisville. The funeral mass will be Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Martha Catholic Church on Klondike Lane. Burial will be at Resthaven Memorial Cemetery, Louisville.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Heuser Hearing & Language Academy or Norton Children's Cancer Institute.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019