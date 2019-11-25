|
Robert "Bob" Armbruster
Louisville - Robert "Bob" Armbruster, 84 of Louisville, passed away on Monday, November 25th, 2019.
Bob was the last surviving founder of McMahan Volunteer Fire Department. He retired from Ford KY Truck Plant (Chamberlain Lane). He was an active member of, and volunteer for, the German-American Club.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dee Armbruster and his parents, Robert Armbruster, Sr. and Mary Armbruster.
He is survived by his daughter and son in law, Tracey and Jeff Frazier, three grandchildren, Grant Frazier of Louisville, Lillian Hartman (Tanner) of Hutto, TX and Virginia Frazier of Louisville.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 26th from 1-5pm and 6-8pm at Highlands Family Owned Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Funeral Service will be 12pm at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, with a private burial.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Crusade For Children.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019