Robert Arrington Haswell
Robert Arrington Haswell, 91, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020 in Louisville, KY. He was born August 11, 1928, to Louise (Kirkpatrick) and Coleman Arrington Haswell. He was a beloved husband, father and "Grandy" to his grandchildren, and his affection, humor and steadfastness will be missed.
Bob graduated from DuPont Manual High School and from Rose Polytechnic Institute (now Rose-Hulman). He met the love of his life, a spunky secretary nicknamed "Pinky" (Lois) Beals, in his first job at Henry Vogt Machine Co. They wed on Sept. 15, 1951, at Ninth & O Baptist Church. A mechanical engineer, for most of his professional career he worked in the paperboard industry, retiring from Jefferson Smurfit Corporation. His kids knew their Dad had the best job in the world, because he regularly brought home refrigerator boxes to be converted into playhouses and rocket ships. While he was deeply committed to a stable home life in Louisville, his work allowed him to travel all over the United States, as well as to Europe and South America. Lois shared his love of travel, and together they visited all 50 states and many foreign countries. Long family trips in the Ford station wagon and roadside picnics are treasured memories for his children.
Bob served in the Army Corps of Engineers, with active duty during the Korean War from 1951-53, then an additional 13 years in the Army Reserve, retiring as Major. He was thrilled to participate in an Honor Flight to Washington, DC in 2018, with his grandson and namesake as his guardian.
Throughout his life, Bob exemplified joyful service to others. He served his church communities at St. Paul United Methodist, and later at St. Matthews UMC for 55 years, as a Sunday School teacher, youth mentor, and on every possible administrative team. He volunteered for many years at St. Matthews Area Ministries, and applied his prodigious building skills on mission trips with United Methodist Volunteers in Mission, at Camp Loucon, and locally with Habitat for Humanity, where he volunteered for more than 30 years. Even after he was told he was too old to climb ladders anymore, he continued to serve as a community liaison with Habitat. He loved to teach newcomers how to drop a plumb line or swing a hammer, and he cherished his friendships with fellow volunteers and Habitat homeowner partners. For these and other volunteer efforts, he was honored with a WLKY Bell Award in 2010.
In retirement, Bob embraced gardening in a senior citizens' plot at Blackacre Conservancy, where he enjoyed sharing his well-researched knowledge and encouraging new gardeners. He kept family, friends, a food pantry and several homeless shelters supplied with fresh vegetables. He grew beautiful Blue Lake green beans, which Lois canned and entered in the Kentucky State Fair every year until they finally won a Blue Ribbon. Those beans and his tomatoes, along with his beautiful blessings, will be especially missed at the family table. He loved his time on the links and his regular golf buddies at Midland Trail. Until his final months, Bob maintained a lively curiosity which embraced physical science, geography, University of Louisville Basketball, history, current events, and the natural world. He was an avid birder, and still recalled the Latin name of every plant he ever grew. He ended each day watching his favorite political commentator, Rachel Maddow, and although he was not prone to profanity, he would not hesitate to make his opinions on certain politicians known. He was always up for an outing or adventure, persisting in driving go-carts and jet-skis at inadvisable speeds into his 80's.
Bob was his children's and grandchildren's chief encourager. An athlete in high school and college, Bob coached Little League baseball and supported his son Mark and grandson Rob by attending hundreds of their baseball games. He also taught these two to love golf, and enjoyed playing beautiful courses all over the country with Mark. And although he truly had a tin ear (he'd say, "I couldn't carry a tune in a bucket"), he loved music and supported all of the offspring's musical endeavors, surviving and even enjoying innumerable recitals and performances.
Bob is survived by his wife of nearly 69 years, Eleanor Lois Beals Haswell; his son Mark Haswell (Maria) of San Ramon, CA, and their children Khaela Hiramatsu and Ryan Haswell; his daughter Dr. Karen Haswell (Tom Fenton) of Louisville, and their children Rob Fenton of Lexington, Rebecca Fenton (David Wicks) of Washington, DC, and Meg Fenton Lebeck (Tom) of Atlanta, GA, and his infant great-granddaughter, Heidi Rebecca Lebeck. He is also survived by his sisters Bette Bruce Elia of Highland, NY, and Lynne Willis of Basel, Switzerland. "Uncle Bob" will be missed by in-laws Sharon and Rich Leezer, nieces Janet Leezer and Jenn DesErmia and their families.
The family wishes to thank Bob's caregivers for the last three years at Morning Pointe, and in the last few months at Eastern Star Home. Your many kindnesses and affection for Bob meant the world to him and to us. These folks are among the unsung heroes of the coronavirus pandemic, caring for our loved ones where we could not.
Bob's brain was donated to the Brain Bank at the Mayo Clinic - Jacksonville FL, to further research on degenerative brain diseases, a fitting tribute to his generosity and his curiosity.
In support of our shared responsibility to combat the spread of coronavirus, there will be only a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be directed to Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville (louisvillehabitat.org
), St. Matthews Area Ministries (stmam.com
), or St. Matthews United Methodist Church (stmatthewsmethodist.com
). Anyone can honor Bob's memory with a commitment to improve their community by volunteering, and by exercising your vote and voice on the side of decency this November.