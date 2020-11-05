1/1
Robert B. "R.b." Adams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert B. "R.B." Adams

Louisville - 95, passed away on November 4, 2020 at the Masonic Home. He was born in Louisville on September 26, 1925 to Elza and Louise Adams. R.B. was an Army AirCorps veteran of World War II, and was a retired vice-president of Vulcan-Hart. He was a graduate of DuPont Manual High School and the University of Louisville. He was a member of St. Albert the Great, Hurstbourne Country Club, Blairwood Club, Knights of Columbus, and the UofL Alumni Association.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sr. Alice Adams, SCN.

R.B. is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Peg Sullivan Adams; son, Robert "Bob" Adams, Jr.; and grandson, James Adams.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 1395 Girard Dr, with burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery. A brief visitation will be held at church prior to the mass, from 9:30-10:00am.

If desired, expressions of sympathy may be made to Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, 40 West Drive, Nazareth, KY 40048, or to your favorite charity.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved