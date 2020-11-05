Robert B. "R.B." Adams
Louisville - 95, passed away on November 4, 2020 at the Masonic Home. He was born in Louisville on September 26, 1925 to Elza and Louise Adams. R.B. was an Army AirCorps veteran of World War II, and was a retired vice-president of Vulcan-Hart. He was a graduate of DuPont Manual High School and the University of Louisville. He was a member of St. Albert the Great, Hurstbourne Country Club, Blairwood Club, Knights of Columbus, and the UofL Alumni Association.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sr. Alice Adams, SCN.
R.B. is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Peg Sullivan Adams; son, Robert "Bob" Adams, Jr.; and grandson, James Adams.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 1395 Girard Dr, with burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery. A brief visitation will be held at church prior to the mass, from 9:30-10:00am.
If desired, expressions of sympathy may be made to Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, 40 West Drive, Nazareth, KY 40048, or to your favorite charity
