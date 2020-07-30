1/1
Robert B. "Bob" Owens Sr.
Robert B. "Bob" Owens, Sr.

Louisville - Robert B. "Bob" Owens Sr., 82, of Louisville passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Bob grew up in Louisville, graduated from Atherton High School and received a Business degree from University of Louisville Class of 1959. He started in the car business while in college and went on to own Circus Auto Sales for 56 years. He loved being with family on his houseboat at Green River Lake where he enjoyed jug fishing and to the torment of his children, listening to traditional bluegrass music. He had many great accomplishments in his life, but would tell you he was most proud of being a great Dad and Grandpa.

Bob was preceded in death by the love of his life, wife of 60 years, Shirley Jean (O'Nan) Owens; parents, William T. and Bird Owens; and brother, William T. Owens, Jr.

Survivors include four children, Debbie Cundiff (Charlie), Kim Mattingly (Greg), Bob Owens Jr. (Robin) and John Owens (Cathy) 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be 2pm-8pm Sunday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway. Funeral service 11am Monday at the funeral home, followed by interment in Resthaven Memorial Park.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
