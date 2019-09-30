|
Robert B. Whitfield, Jr.
Louisville - Robert B Whitfield Jr, 83, passed away Sunday at home after a courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Bob was born in Louisville on June 12, 1936 to Robert Sr and Margaret Whitfield. He was a graduate of Shawnee High School, Ky Wesleyan College and Western Kentucky University where he received his Masters and Rank 1 in Education. After graduating from Ky Wesleyan he served in the US Army and then the Army Reserves. He spent his entire career in Education having served as a teacher, elementary principal, and guidance counselor in Ohio, Daviess, Hancock, Shelby and Jefferson County.
Throughout Bob's career he was actively involved in numerous educational organizations. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jim Whitfield and sister Carol Casey. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Dorothy (Dottie) Skaggs Whitfield. A son, Scott Whitfield of London KY, a daughter Beth Edelen (David) of Louisville. Two granddaughters, Sarah Ashley Cotton (Charlie) and Mary Kate Whitfield. Two grandsons, Christopher Whitfield and Logan Ransdell. Two step-grandchildren, Amanda and Andrew Edelen. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In retirement, Bob enjoyed being able to travel, garden and volunteer. As an avid sports fan he supported his Hilltoppers, KW Panthers, UK and the Red Sox. He was an active member of Middletown Methodist Church and the Koinonia SS Class. Over the years he served in various leadership positions in the Methodist Church.
A Funeral service will be held at Middletown Methodist Church, 11902 Old Shelbyville Rd Louisville 40243 at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Burial at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 8:00 PM on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 and at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville and from 10:30 - 11:00 AM Thursday before the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy can be made to Middletown Methodist Church Building Fund, the Church's Mobile Medical Ministry, or Kentucky Wesleyan College scholarship fund.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019