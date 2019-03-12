|
|
Robert "Scott" Bailey
Shepherdsville - Robert "Scott" Bailey, 55, of Shepherdsville, passed away March 10, 2019. He was an Army veteran, a Mason, and was an employee of Kentucky Department of Corrections. He also was a security officer for Churchill Downs. Scott is survived by his son, Jason Bailey; parents, Bob and Linda Bailey; sisters, Robin Stice(David) and Kathy Bailey(Rachael Tolliver); and his grandchildren, Cody Bailey and Alexis Bailey. Funeral service will be 2pm Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Evergreen Funeral Home with interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be 10am until service time Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial donations in Scott's memory can be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 12, 2019