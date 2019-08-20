|
|
Robert Baker
Louisville -
Baker, Robert, 96, Beloved Husband of Harriett Porter Baker, passed away August 16, 2019 at Hosparus Inpatient Unit of Louisville. He was born July 8, 1923, the only child born to Thomas and Pearl Baker in Louisville, KY.
Robert graduated from Central High School, received a B.S. Degree in Political Science from West Virginia State University and a Masters Degree in Social Work from the University of Louisville. He was a member of the Epicurean, where he spent some of his happiest days. He also was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and Montford Marine Association. Robert was a World War II Marine Veteran and received the Medal of Honor in 2011. He retired from Juvenile Court as a supervisor after thirty years. He enjoyed traveling and reading history books.
Robert was happy living in Brownsboro Park Senior Community, where he experienced excellent care, good food and a loving extended family. He was a former member of Quinn Chapel A.M.E. Church. But, he became an associate member of St. Stephens A.M.E. Church Hanover, IN.
Besides his wife Harriett, left to cherish his memory is a sister in law Jeanette Beckham; brother in law Robert J. Porter, Jr. (Beverly); a niece Renita Bartley (Desdale); nephews John Beckham, Jr. (Anna); Clifford Beckham; Robert J. Porter, III (Jeanie); one great niece and six great nephews.
A special thanks to Dr. Rajesh K. Sheth for thirty-five of excellent care and compassion; Humana Home Care and Hosparus of Louisville.
His funeral service will be held 12:00 p.m. Wednesday August 21, 2019 at W. P. Porter Mortuary 2611 Virginia Ave., with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Wednesday. Online condolences wpportermortuary.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 20, 2019