Robert "Bob" Bean
Louisville - Robert "Bob" Allen Bean passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Baptist East Hospital. Bob was born February 5, 1955 and was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Carol Ann Hite formerly of Bardstown, KY and Rosemary Donnelly previously of Brandenburg, KY.
Bob is survived by his brothers John Bean (Carol) and Michael Bean (Donna) of Louisville. He graduated from St. Xavier high school and attended the University of Louisville. He was a meat manager for Meijer Grocery, retiring in 2011. He was an avid gardener and a very good athlete. And of course, a huge UofL sports fan.
Bob was loved by his many nephews and nieces, and will be very missed by all who knew him.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 12-2pm at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Road. A funeral service in honor of Bob will follow immediately at 2pm, and he will be laid to rest in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020