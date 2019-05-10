Services
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Blankley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Blankley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Blankley Obituary
Robert Blankley

Elizabethtown - Robert "Bob" Bryant Blankley, 77, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.

He was a native of Barren County and member of Immanuel Baptist Church. He retired after 40 years from Hardin Memorial Hospital, where he worked the last 3 in MRI and was the Director of the Radiology Department for 37 years. He never missed a day of work, a good meal, or a good day of golf.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John W. Blankley and Louise Smith Mouser; his brother, John Blankley III.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Janice Lindsey Blankley; two children, Jeff (Amy) Blankley and Shelly Blankley and three grandchildren, Maddie, Emmit, and Ellie all of Elizabethtown.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Brown Funeral Home with Dr. Charles Darland officitating. Burial will follow in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and continue after 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Donations may be made to the Hardin Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.brownfuneral.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now