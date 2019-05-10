|
Robert Blankley
Elizabethtown - Robert "Bob" Bryant Blankley, 77, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
He was a native of Barren County and member of Immanuel Baptist Church. He retired after 40 years from Hardin Memorial Hospital, where he worked the last 3 in MRI and was the Director of the Radiology Department for 37 years. He never missed a day of work, a good meal, or a good day of golf.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John W. Blankley and Louise Smith Mouser; his brother, John Blankley III.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Janice Lindsey Blankley; two children, Jeff (Amy) Blankley and Shelly Blankley and three grandchildren, Maddie, Emmit, and Ellie all of Elizabethtown.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Brown Funeral Home with Dr. Charles Darland officitating. Burial will follow in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and continue after 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Donations may be made to the Hardin Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.brownfuneral.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 10, 2019