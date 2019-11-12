|
Robert Braeden Patton Combs
Chalybeate, KY - Robert Braeden Patton Combs, age 18, of Chalybeate, departed this life after a tragic accident in Butler County on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Braeden was born in Lexington, KY on June 1, 2001 to Alison Patton Holland and Robert Shannon Combs.
Braeden was saved at Pleasant Union United Baptist Church, and later moved his membership to Rolling Hills United Baptist Church, where he remained a member. He was a former student of Edmonson County and Madison Central High Schools. At the age of fifteen, he became a junior volunteer firefighter and remained an active member of the Chalybeate and Bear Creek Volunteer Fire Departments. He was employed by the Edmonson County Road Department, a job he was extremely proud of. Most recently, he had started training to obtain his CDL license. For a period of time, while residing in Richmond, he was an employee of Miller Tire and Auto Care, and also an associate at the Waco Volunteer Fire Department.
Braeden had a contagious smile, endearing personality, caring heart, incredible work ethic and such a zest for life. He never met a stranger. If you were his friend, he always had your back. He loved to work, and whatever project you were engaged in he was eager to help. From an early age, he loved to work with his father and he was considered as one of the staff members at Combs, Parsons and Collins Funeral Home.
He leaves to honor his memory-- his parents, Alison and Jay Holland of Chalybeate and Robert Shannon and Heather Combs of Richmond; siblings, Whitley Combs, Jack and Mia Cris Holland; grandparents, Jerry and Marilyn Patton of Brownsville, Danny and Joy Holland of Scottsville and Stephanie Wells of Richmond; aunts and uncles, Warren and Nancye Combs of Waco, Andrea and Robbie Brantley of Chalybeate, Rebecca Wells of Stanton, Jamie and Jeremy England and Blake Holland all of Scottsville; cousins that he loved as siblings, Sarah and Judah Short and their daughters, Sophie and Cora Short; Clay and Conner Combs; Trace, Ty and Tucker Brantley; Gracie and Kelly Wayne; Maddie and Andie England; a host of extended family members, friends, coworkers and his firefighter family. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bobby and Mabel Combs and Rick Hall.
The visitation will be Thursday, November 14 from 2 - 7 pm (EST) at First Baptist Church, Richmond, KY; Friday, November 15 from 4 - 8 pm (CST) and Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 10 am - 8 pm (CST) at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel; Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 10 am - 2 pm (CST) at Pleasant Union United Baptist Church, Brownsville, KY 42210. The funeral services will be Thursday, November 14 at 7 pm (EST) at First Baptist Church and Sunday, November 17 at 2 pm (CST) at Pleasant Union United Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Pleasant Union Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to: Braeden Combs Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Bank of Edmonson County, P.O. Box 99, Brownsville, KY 42210.
Arrangements are being handled by Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel and Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.pattonfuneralhome.com or www.cpcfh.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019