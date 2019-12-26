|
|
Robert "Terry" Brenner
Louisville - Robert "Terry" Brenner, 74, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 surrounded by family who loved him dearly. Terry was in the car business for over 50 years and most known for being with Earl Book's Carriage Ford and Montgomery Auto Sales of Bardstown. He was a car enthusiast, UofL Women's Basketball season ticket holder, bourbon collector, and movie buff. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Doris Brenner; brother, Mark Brenner; and grandson, Ethan Brenner. Terry is survived by his wife, Carol (Hartlage) Logsdon-Brenner; children, Kelly Smith (Henry), Chris Brenner (Carrie), Lucas Logsdon (Anna), Nicholas Logsdon, Grant Brenner (Jessica), and Kaitlyn Brenner; grandchildren, Griffin, Jake, and Emma Smith, and Oliver, Isaac, and Evelyn Logsdon; sisters, Patti Luckett (John), Cindy Brenner, and Traci Clark (Ben); extended family; and a host of friends, including the Seneca High Class of '64.
His service will be Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 12 p.m. Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road. Visitation will be Monday, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. and Tuesday after 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Home of the Innocents.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019