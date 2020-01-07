|
Robert "Bob" Brock
Louisville - Robert "Bob" C. Brock, 78, of Louisville, Kentucky left this world on January 4, 2020 after a long battle with COPD-Emphysema.
Bob was born and raised in the West end of Louisville, graduating from St. Anthony Grade School and Flaget High School. He retired from USPS and was a navy veteran.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Norma; daughter Debbie Peden (James); granddaughters McKenna and Cailin; and his sister Jean Arnold.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy may be made to in honor of Bob.
The family wishes to invite you to share in the Celebration of Bob's life February 9th, 2020 from 2-6pm at the GI Joe American Legion, 3408 College Drive in Jeffersontown.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 12, 2020