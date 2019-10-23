|
|
Robert Brown, Jr.
Louisville - 52, passed away on October 18, 2019. He was a security officer for Louisville Metro Youth Detention Services, radio personality known as "DJ B Real", and a U.S. Navy Veteran. He is survived by his parents, Barbara and Robert Brown, Sr.; his children, Brandon Brown (Quita), Robert Brown, III, Myia Brown, and Lesley Dunn; his siblings, Marletta Brown-Firman (Derrell), Ellya Djuan Johnson, and Donte Craig; and nine grandchildren. Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. at Burnett Avenue Baptist Church, 6800 S. Hurstbourne Parkway. Interment: Green Meadows Cemetery. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, www.ralfunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019