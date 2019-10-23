Services
Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
951 S. Preston Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 584-3945
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Burnett Avenue Baptist Church
6800 S. Hurstbourne Parkway
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Burnett Avenue Baptist Church
6800 S. Hurstbourne Parkway
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Brown Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Brown Jr. Obituary
Robert Brown, Jr.

Louisville - 52, passed away on October 18, 2019. He was a security officer for Louisville Metro Youth Detention Services, radio personality known as "DJ B Real", and a U.S. Navy Veteran. He is survived by his parents, Barbara and Robert Brown, Sr.; his children, Brandon Brown (Quita), Robert Brown, III, Myia Brown, and Lesley Dunn; his siblings, Marletta Brown-Firman (Derrell), Ellya Djuan Johnson, and Donte Craig; and nine grandchildren. Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. at Burnett Avenue Baptist Church, 6800 S. Hurstbourne Parkway. Interment: Green Meadows Cemetery. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, www.ralfunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
Download Now