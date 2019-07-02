Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
Service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
Robert Bruce Buechler Sr.


1939 - 2019
Robert Bruce Buechler Sr. Obituary
Robert Bruce Buechler Sr.

Louisville - Robert (Bob) Bruce Buechler Sr., passed away peacefully on June 29, 2019 at the age of 80. He was born on January 3, 1939 in Louisville, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents Clarence Matthew and Ann Bluel Buechler. He is survived by his brother, Matthew Buechler (Peggy), and his twin sister, Jane McClellan (Gary, deceased). He was a proud Louisville native, graduated from Flaget High School and attended Bellarmine College. He was also a veteran of the US army.

His greatest pride and joy were his five children: Elizabeth Buechler, Sharon Lucchese (Joseph), Mary Jude Haws, Robert Buechler Jr., and Erika Johnson (Brian). He loved spending time with his fourteen (14) grandchildren, four (4) great grandchildren, cooking "Grandaddy burgers" and fried chicken, and enjoying a Maker's Mark at Jerry Greens with friends. He is remembered as a master of numbers and could always be found with a Sudoku Puzzle in his hands. He was also a lover of words with a genuine desire to converse with and befriend all. He made everyone around him feel at ease with his infectious sense of humor and his love for life. He will be greatly missed by all who had the honor to know him.

His visitation will be held at Ratterman's Funeral Home located at 3711 Lexington Road on July 5, 2019 from 12 to 6 pm with a service at 6 pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 2, 2019
