Robert C. Kirchner
Louisville - Robert C. Kirchner died peacefully on Saturday, October 19, due to complications from pneumonia and congestive heart failure. Known as Bob to family and friends, he was born in Louisville on April 30, 1931. He grew up in Crescent Hill; was a proud graduate of Manual High School and the University of Louisville; served in the Air Force (based in Okinawa) during the Korean War; and owned Louisville Woodworking Machinery Company — a business he loved as much as the friends he made because of it.
Bob was a wonderful man and a delightful character! He had a great sense of humor and was big-hearted, sweet, honest, hard-working, and generous. He had a deep and abiding faith in God, and was fiercely proud of his country. He was a great sports fan (notably baseball and golf) and quite a good golfer in his early years. He loved music; sang in the choir at his church, Highland Presbyterian; and was a life-long supporter of the Louisville Orchestra, and many charitable organizations.
Bob was predeceased by his parents, John and Allie Kirchner, and his beloved wife, Nancy Hopkins Kirchner. He is survived by: his stepson Robert Osborne; his son, Mark Kirchner (Kim), grandson Ethan Kirchner and step-granddaughter Ashley; his sister, Virginia Hancock, and her daughters, Barbara Hancock (Glenn Skaggs) and Beth Friedman; as well as many dear friends.
Visitation: Sunday, October 27, from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m., at Ratterman's 'in St. Matthews' (3711 Lexington Road). Memorial service: Monday, October 28, 11 a.m., Ratterman's. Burial will be private, at the Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville, Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to two of Bob's favorite organizations: The Salvation Army of Louisville or the Louisville Orchestra.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019