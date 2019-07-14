|
|
Robert C. Wheeler
- - Robert C. Wheeler was born on May 3rd, 1958 to Jack B. Wheeler and Irene Christina (Nelson) Wheeler in Omaha, Nebraska. He passed away July 3rd, 2019 in Guyamas Sonora, Mexico.
Bob attended and was a National Honor Society graduate from Westside High School in Omaha, NE in 1976. After graduation he attended Kearney State College, spent one year at the Air Force Academy then returned to graduate from KSC in Kearney, NE.
Bob traveled internationally and worked in Florida, New York and Arizona. While in Arizona Bob obtained his Masters degree in International Management from Thunderbird University. This Masters degree led Bob to a career in Monterrey Nueva Leon, Mexico where he met a?d married Perla Cecilia Ayala.
Bob is survived by his mother, Irene (Peggy) Wheeler of Omaha, Nebraska; his wife Perla of Monterrey N.L., Mexico; his beloved children Alan and Christian of Los Angeles, California; his siblings, Mark (Michelle) Wheeler of Louisville, Kentucky and Christine (Todd) Brandt of Omaha, Nebraska. 6 nephews and 2 nieces.
He is preceded in death by his father, Jack B. Wheeler and namesake, Robert O. Wise Jr.
Mass of Ashes present in Memory of Robert Wheeler will be Saturday July 13th at 4:30 P.M. at Parroquia de Nuestra Senora de Fatima, area de nichos Capilla de Los Apostoles, Monterrey NL, Mexico.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 14, 2019