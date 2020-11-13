1/1
Robert Canova Jr.
Robert Canova Jr.

Louisville - Robert Joseph Canova, Jr., 79, entered Eternal Life Friday, November 13, 2020.

Robert was born in Louisville to the late Robert Joseph Sr. and Florence Mary Ellen Canova. He worked as a machinist for 42 years, was a dedicated member to Hikes Point Christian, and avid supporter of Louisville Photographic Society.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Barbara S. Canova.

Survivors include his children Tammy Hutchison (David) and Roger Canova; grandchildren, Joseph, Christopher, and Dalten Canova; and brother, Wayne Canova.

Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Sunday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Funeral services in celebration of his life will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Hikes Point Christian Church, with entombment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to WHAS Crusade for Children or Hikes Point Christian Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
NOV
17
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Hikes Point Christian Church
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
