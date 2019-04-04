Rev. Robert Casper "Cass" Volpert



Louisville - Reverend Robert Casper (Cass) Volpert, 85, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019 with his family at his side. Cass is preceded in death by his parents Marguerite and Casper Volpert, his sister, Stella Volpert Clark and his niece, Barbara Chism Condit.



Cass attended St. Columba elementary school, St. Mary's High School and College, and St. Meinrad Seminary. He was ordained a Catholic priest in 1961 at the Cathedral of the Assumption. Cass also pursued postgraduate studies at Bellarmine University, Spalding University and Georgetown University, Washington, D.C.



As a newly ordained priest, Cass was a teacher at Trinity and Bishop David High Schools. He also served in parish ministry as associate or assistant pastor at several parishes in Kentucky to include Holy Cross, St. Albert the Great, St. Mary in Hillview, St. Edward, St. Sylvester in Ottenheim, St. Ann, Incarnation, and Weekend Associate Pastor at St. Bernard. Later in his career, Cass was an Alcohol and Drug Abuse counselor at Our Lady of Peace. His final assignment was as Pastor at Church of the Epiphany. Cass retired in 2000, but remained active in his ministry serving on the Health Panel for the Archdiocese of Louisville as well as assisting parishes on the weekend.



Cass served the Church and his people for more than half a century with a wholeheartedness few possess. He was beloved by his parishioners, his family, everyone who was lucky enough to have him in their world. He was known for his inspiring homilies, his kind smile, the twinkle in his eyes and his love of hugs. He was a world traveler, a fabulous cook, a voracious reader and an incredibly talented musician and artist. More than anything, he was an unconditional presence in this world. He will be deeply missed.



Cass is survived by his sister, Dolores Gidcumb, his nieces Judi Ilari (Joe), Jeanine Burke (Garrett), Deborra Clark Oser (Bob), Denise Waldbrunn, his nephew William Chism (Michelle) as well as many grand nieces and nephews.



Cass' funeral Mass will be celebrated at Epiphany Catholic Church, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road, on Monday, April 8 at 10 a.m. followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, April 7 from 2-8 p.m. at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road and after 9 a.m. at the church on Monday. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Saint Vincent De Paul Society. Online condolences may be left at www.ratterman.com. Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019