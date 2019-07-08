Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Burial
Following Services
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central
Radcliff, KY
Robert Chandler


1941 - 2019
Robert Chandler Obituary
Robert Chandler

Louisville - 78, passed away due to contaminated water during his military duty at Camp Lejeune. He was in the Marine Corps from April of 1960-1964, then transferred to the Marine Corps Reserves from 1964-1966.

Preceded in death were his parents, Ansel and Alice Chandler; brother, Steve; and sister, Helen Wakeman.

Survivors include his brothers, Albert Chandler (Jeanette) and James Chandler; sisters, Cecile(Jean)Chandler, Pat Chandler, Dot Ehnle, and Carolyn Napper; soulmate companion, Elsie Tarter; and furbaby, JJ.

His funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy with burial to follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central, Radcliff, KY. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Service Dogs for Veterans (https://neads.org/service-dog-programs/service-dogs-for-veterans/).
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 8, 2019
