Glasgow - Robert Otto Clark was born in Zurich, Switzerland, June 27, 1928 and died at his home in Glasgow, Kentucky, June 30, 2020, after a short illness. He was educated in Hotel and Business Administration and Voice in Switzerland, and served as Corporal in the Swiss Army. He held positions at several famous hotels in Switzerland



In 1953 he came to the United States and worked for Hilton Hotels Corporation, serving as Assistant Manager of the Hotel New Yorker, holding many positions at the Waldorf Astoria, and as General Manager of the Hilton Inn in San Francisco. In 1957 he attended the Middle Management Program at Harvard Business School.



In 1958 He married Betty Carol Pace from Marrowbone, Ky., and in 1961 they moved to Glasgow, Kentucky, where he ran the Pace Construction Co. and its affiliates in Glasgow and Bowling Green. In 1967 he built the Glasgow Holiday Inn which became a center of business and social life in Glasgow for over 30 years.



He was active in many organizations and was president of the Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, served on the Board of the Daily Times, The Glasgow Insurance Agency, The National Limestone Institute, and The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. He was a member since 1976 of the XV Club in Bowling Green, and of the Pendennis Club, The UK Fellows Society, The Napoleonic Society, and the Waldorf Astoria Distinguished Alumni Association. He was an elder in the First Presbyterian Church in Glasgow.



In addition to his wife of 63 years Betty Carol Pace, he is survived by two children, Fred Anson and his wife, Holly, of San Francisco, and Heather Pace of Zurich, Switzerland.



A memorial service will be held in the garden of the Clark home on Sunday, July 12th, at 2 pm. Please wear a mask. Private burial will be in Marrowbone Cemetery. A.F. Crow & Son Funeral home assist the family with arrangements.









